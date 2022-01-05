PSC seeks 'peaceful resolution' to Obiena-PATAFA rift

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) remains hopeful that the feud between Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena and his national sports association, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), can be peacefully resolved.

The agency has once again offered itself as a "neutral table" and asked the parties involved -- including the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) -- to discuss the situation with them.

"We demand for the PATAFA, EJ, the POC and all the parties who wish to stoke the fire of this mad issue to stop," PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez said in a statement on Wednesday.

"You have all publicly recognized the PSC and asked us to help resolve the issue, please listen to us on this simple request," he added. "Stop issuing public statements and come to the table with us to discuss this matter."

The PSC's statement comes after PATAFA concluded its investigation on Obiena, with the organization saying that the Olympian had misappropriated funds. Its investigative committee recommended that Obiena be dropped from the national training pool, effectively immediately, as well as the filing of a criminal complaint of estafa against the athlete.

In response, Obiena said he was ready to face all charges while branding the PATAFA's actions as a "witch hunt."

The POC, meanwhile, backed Obiena, with POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino saying that he was dropped from the national team pool as a "vengeful act" from the athletics federation.

"PATAFA’s dropping of EJ from the athletics national team without any chance given for the athlete to appeal was a sad development. Due process requires proper disposition of issues and cases whether in government or private venues, including in administrative proceedings," Ramirez said.

"We also express our disappointment that the mediation process was not realized," he added.

The PSC had offered to mediate between Obiena and PATAFA but withdrew on December 27, after Obiena opted "to submit to procedures conducted by other institutions."

However, the PSC noted that the situation became "more muddled" when the POC declared PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico "persona non grata."

In order to resolve the issue, the PSC laid down demands for those involved, beginning with Obiena who was asked to "immediately finish his liquidation of accounts so that we can continue to support him."

Meanwhile, the PSC also demanded PATAFA to "reconsider their declaration of dropping EJ from their rolls, provide him an appeal mechanism and not to execute their decision immediately."

"We demand for the POC to bridge the two parties as the mother organization of both and reconsider their decision of declaring Mr. Juico persona non-grata on the premise of promoting peace in elite sports," Ramirez added.

The PSC chief then asked all parties to "discuss this matter" with their agency.

"We have said this before and we are saying this again. Let us resolve this like sportsmen," said Ramirez. "The issue has dragged on and have pulled the nation’s name to the mire of negativity in the international sports scene."

"We are here, we have offered our neutral table to seek a peaceful resolution to this from the very beginning. It is one thing to declare your stand publicly and one thing to follow it through with action. If we really all desire to see this to resolution, please listen to us," he stressed.

Ramirez said the PSC will talk to the parties involved within the day.

"We hope that we can all arrive at a resolution soon. The PSC board is set to report all related information to the Office of the President this afternoon," he added.

"We remain committed to the Filipino athlete."

Below is the full statement of the PSC, signed by Ramirez.

