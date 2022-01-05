Jeremy Miado hopes to maintain his winning ways in 2022 after a stellar return to the MMA cage late last year.

Miado looks to continue the momentum when he takes on veteran wrestler Senzo Ikeda in the main card of ONE: Heavy Hitters -- the promotion’s first show of the year -- on January 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 29-year-old shared how far he’s improved since moving to Marrok Force, as evident in his repeat TKO win over Miao Li Tao.

“It’s night and day. I think my wrestling skills leveled up because that’s where my focus was when I was preparing. I just kept wrestling and rolling during the times I was waiting,” the Bangkok-based Filipino fighter said.

“My striking also improved. I felt like I’m a more rounded striker now. I was composed, I was balanced, everything I threw was calculated. I don’t throw punches for the heck of it. I kept my balance when I was striking to avoid being taken down easily.”

Asked which aspect of his game improved the most, the fighting pride of Albay cited his ground game, which was one of his glaring weaknesses before he started training in Thailand.

“It’s got to be my wrestling. The level of wrestling here is different. The training method is pretty much the same, but the level of skills and technique is way ahead here compared to the ones where I trained before,” he said.

“Sure, there are a lot of great wrestlers in the Philippines, but I never had a chance to train with them, be it because of logistics or whatnot.

“Now I’m given the opportunity to move to Thailand, and I’m happy to work on my wrestling. It also helps that training never stops, so our improvement is pretty quick.”

Those upgrades will help much, considering that Ikeda is one of the craftiest wrestlers in the division, and the 39-year-old will stick with his comfort style during the bout.

“I feel like he’s going to pursue a takedown. I want to avoid getting taken down so I can turn it into a striking battle,” Miado said.

“He’s also a decent striker. He has an unorthodox style on the feet, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he decides to keep it on the feet. However, I expect him to use his bread and butter, which is his grappling.”