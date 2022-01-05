Home  >  Sports

LISTEN: Retired PBA player Garvo Lanete on his next chapter

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2022 09:12 PM

Garvo “Gabo” Lanete has decided to hang up his sneaks after 6 years in the PBA. 

Lanete had a stellar career with the San Beda Red Lions, Gilas Pilipinas, and most recently with NorthPort Batang Pier. He clarifies that he is just on a “long vacation” and has not migrated yet, but has fully decided on retirement. 

“Post-Game” catches up with Gabo about his decision to open a new chapter in his life and what comes next.

