Garvo “Gabo” Lanete has decided to hang up his sneaks after 6 years in the PBA.

Lanete had a stellar career with the San Beda Red Lions, Gilas Pilipinas, and most recently with NorthPort Batang Pier. He clarifies that he is just on a “long vacation” and has not migrated yet, but has fully decided on retirement.

“Post-Game” catches up with Gabo about his decision to open a new chapter in his life and what comes next.

