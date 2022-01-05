MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has been granted approval by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to continue its Governors' Cup in a bubble format, according to league commissioner Willie Marcial.

However, the resumption of PBA games remains up in the air as Marcial is set to meet with the Board of Governors on Wednesday afternoon to determine the direction of the league.

The PBA had decided to postpone their Governors' Cup games this week after the National Capital Region (NCR) was placed on Alert Level 3 from January 3-15 due to rising COVID-19 cases. The country logged 5,434 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

"Ang GAB, nagbigay ng permission (na maglaro) sa bubble," Marcial told ABS-CBN News on Wednesday.

According to the GAB, all contact sports shall be suspended in areas under Alert Level 3, except those conducted in a bubble-type set-up and approved by the local government unit where the games will be held.

GAB guidelines on the conduct of sports in areas under Alert Level 3.

Yet even with GAB's permission, Marcial said they have yet to make a final decision on when they plan to resume games.

The commissioner talked to the team managers of the PBA ball clubs as well as their safety officers on Tuesday ahead of his meeting with the Board of Governors.

"Tiningnan ko 'yung mga pananaw nila," he explained.

"May meeting kami with the Board, para makita namin kung ano 'yung totoong picture, para sa liga at para sa lahat, kung anong makakabuti," he added.

Marcial has also yet to write to the local government units where PBA games are held, pending the decisions made during their board meeting Wednesday.