Naturalized player Bienvenido Marañon is leaving United City Football Club (UCFC) to take his services abroad.

United City, the reigning Philippines Football League champion, wished Maranon well in his pursuits.

"UCFC would like to congratulate Bienve Marañon on his well-deserved career move and thank him for his services to the club as decorated player and co-captain," the team said in a statement.

"While it's sad to see him leave at this time, it opens great opportunities for UCFC in preparation for the 2022 season. Best of luck, Bienve and stay safe and healthy."

Prior to suiting up for United City, the Spanish-born forward began his PFL career in 2015 with Ceres-Negros Football Club.

There he won several PFL crowns before the team changed management and brand to become UCFC.

He later became a naturalized Filipino citizen and became part of the Philippine Azkals which competed in the recent 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup.