EJ Obiena laments training impacted by PATAFA feud

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021. File photo. John Thys, AFP.



MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena admits that he is not at his best heading into the upcoming athletics season, as his ongoing feud with his own national federation has wreaked havoc on his preparation.

"I'm training, (but) I'm not training the way I should be training," Obiena told Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News.

"It's not a secret that I'm not in the shape that I should be. I think everybody who knows what's happening understands the toll that is doing to anyone, moreso an athlete," he added.

Obiena is in the midst of a funding row with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), which on Tuesday said that the pole vaulter was found to have misappropriated funds. The PATAFA investigative committee has recommended that Obiena be dropped from the national team training pool, as well as the filing of an estafa case against the athlete.

While he has been training in Italy with his coach, Vitaly Petrov, Obiena admits that the circumstances are far from ideal for him.

"There are times that I need to skip training because I need to do a couple of things, and there are times that I need to focus, and there are times I need to answer phone calls, and there are times that I'm just really lost," he said.

"Like I can't function as an athlete," he added. "I'm really trying my best to get this thing going and still perform, hopefully, decently amidst this witch hunt."

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Obiena said his season is set to start "in less than a month." According to a report by Joaquin Henson of The Philippine Star, Obiena is supposed to compete in the Init Indoor Meeting in Karlsruhe, Germany, on January 28.

Obiena said that the "witch hunt" conducted by the PATAFA has severely impacted his training and preparation, but he is determined to still perform.

"The drama brought about by this witch hunt has taken valuable time, effort and energy away from my training and preparation. I have a small window to save my season and I do not want to be distracted any further by Philip Juico and the PATAFA," he said in his statement.

"They have done enough damage already and I will be at fault if I allow them to cause further harm. I will clear my name in court and I will clear my name in competition," he added.

According to Obiena, he has not received funding from the PATAFA since August 31, but is "trying to find a way to make it work" and continues to train. However, he admits that he is unsure how long he can keep it up without proper funding.

"I'm not rich, I'm not capable of doing all of that. So, I don't know how far I can go," said Obiena.

Aside from the Germany tilt, Obiena also plans to compete in the Asian Indoor Championships in Kazakhstan on February 11-13, the World Indoor Championships in Serbia on March 18-24, the Southeast Asian Games on May 12-23, the World Athletics Championships on July 15-24, and the Hangzhou Asian Games on September 10-25, according to Henson's report.

While the PATAFA intends to drop him from the national team pool, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has vowed to ensure that Obiena can still represent the Philippines in international competitions.

Obiena, 26, holds the national and Asian record in pole vault, having cleared 5.93 meters at the International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria last September.

