Australian boxer Jason Moloney hopes to get to meet "Filipino Flash" Nonito Donaire Jr. in the boxing ring this year.

Moloney came back from a stoppage loss to Noaya Inoue by beating Josh Greer and landed in the WBC's No. 2 spot in the process.

He only needs to go through a title eliminator to secure a mandatory against Donaire.

“I can't wait for the final eliminator for Donaire. I’ve worked really hard to come back an improved fighter from the Naoya Inoue fight and I believe I now have the skill set to push everybody in the bantamweight division," said Moloney in Boxing Scene. (LINK ON BOXING SCENE https://www.boxingscene.com/jason-moloney-i-want-wbc-world-title-s-dream--163223)

Moloney said fighting someone like Donaire will be a privilege, given his reputation.

“You can’t help but admire Nonito Donaire, he’s a class act. He’s an example of what fighters should be like. He comes across as a gentleman and classy guy outside of the ring, and in the ring, he’s a warrior. I have nothing but respect for the man," he said.

“Donaire has fought everybody and showed in his last fight he is at the top level. You can see he’s a dedicated athlete who keeps his body ready all year around. That’s what being a professional athlete is about. That’s why he is still at the elite level in 2021.”

Donaire, the WBC ruler in the 118-pound class, held titles in three other weight divisions and even attempted to mingle with the big boys at 126 pounds, where he suffered his only knockout loss at the hands of Nicholas Walters in 2014.

But Donaire worked his way back, figured in a bruising fight against Inoue and eventually became the oldest to win a bantamweight crown at 38 by stopping Nordine Oubaali in May last year.

In his most recent fight, he knocked out fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo with a brutal body shot to retain the title last December.