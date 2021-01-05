TNT's Parks, Ginebra's Pringle lead contenders for Best Player honors

MANILA, Philippines -- Five players, led by Ginebra's Stanley Pringle and TNT's Ray Parks, are in contention for the Best Player of the Conference award after the PBA Philippine Cup held inside the "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga.

Pringle steered Barangay Ginebra to its first all-Filipino championship in the last 13 years, while Parks emerged as the top player in the statistical points standings.

Also in the hunt for the top individual award are: Phoenix Super LPG's Calvin Abueva and Matthew Wright, TNT's Roger Pogoy, and TerraFirma's CJ Perez.

Abueva finished second behind Parks in the stats race, followed by Perez, Wright and Pogoy. The 33-year-old Pringle finished at No. 6, but bolstered his case for the award after emerging as Ginebra's top player from the eliminations all the way to the finals.

The BPC awardee will be decided on statistical points and votes from players, media, and the Commissioner's Office. Voting begins on Tuesday, January 5, and ends on January 11.

The winner will be announced during a virtual awarding ceremony on January 17, which will take the place of the annual Leo Awards. The league had decided to do away with its regular awards after the previous season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other special awards will be handed out for the Outstanding Rookie, Most Improved Player, the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award, and the Outstanding/Elite Five.

Vying for Outstanding Rookie honors are: Ginebra's Arvin Tolentino, Meralco's Aaron Black, TerraFirma's Roosevelt Adams, Alaska's Barkley Ebona, and Magnolia's Aris Dionisio.

The candidates for Most Improved Player are: Phoenix's Justin Chua and Jason Perkins, Ginebra's Prince Caperal, Rain or Shine's Javee Mocon, NLEX's Raul Soyud, and Meralco's Reynel Hugnatan.

Meanwhile, contending for the Sportsmanship Award are: Abueva, Perez, Ginebra's Scottie Thompson, NLEX's Kevin Alas, and Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood.

The Outstanding/Elite Five will take the place of the Mythical Five selection for this season. There will be no Mythical Second Team and All-Defensive Teams.

