Thirdy Ravena braces for 'arduous' recovery process after injuring finger

Thirdy Ravena has played just 12 games for San-En NeoPhoenix this season. BLEAGUE

MANILA, Philippines -- Thirdy Ravena is facing an "arduous journey to recovery" after suffering an injury to his right hand during a game for San-En NeoPhoenix in the B.League.

The former Ateneo de Manila University star sustained an oblique fracture in his right fourth finger in the third quarter of their game against Shibuya last Saturday. According to the NeoPhoenix, he is out indefinitely with no timetable for his return.

In a statement released on his Instagram account, Ravena said that he is now in the process of getting back to 100% after meeting with the team doctor and physiotherapist.

"But I do understand that it will be an arduous journey to recovery," he added. "With the help of my ever supportive teammates and our hardworking team staff at San-En, I am fully focused on getting back and making sure I return fitter and stronger than ever."

"I'll be taking this time to realign and refocus, so that I can give you the best version of myself the next time I step on the court," he also said.

Ravena had six points and four rebounds in 18 minutes before exiting the game due to his injury. The NeoPhoenix eventually lost to Shibuya, squandering an 11-point lead in the final minutes to fall 81-80.

This is already the second time that Ravena is set to miss games for San-En after he caught the novel coronavirus last year.

He is averaging 8.8 points, 3.67 rebounds, 1.58 assists, and 0.6 steal per game in 12 games for the NeoPhoenix, averaging just over 20 minutes per contest.

With his injury, Ravena's participation in the B.League All-Star Game and Dunk Contest later this month is doubtful.

