PBA teams willing to shoulder vaccination of players, says commissioner

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA teams are prepared to handle the vaccination of their players, league commissioner Willie Marcial said.

Marcial previously assured teams that the league will help in procuring vaccines for players, aside from also providing for their own employees.

"Sabi ko, sana makabili ng vaccine ang PBA para mabigyan natin ng vaccine ang mga players," said Marcial during a recent appearance on "Power and Play."

"Sabi (ng team governors), okay 'yan, pero siguro naman, kaya na ng teams 'yan. Sagutin na ng teams 'yung vaccination nila," he added.

This means that the PBA can focus on acquiring vaccines for their employees as well as game officials, and donating extra doses to frontliners. Marcial has already proposed the idea of donating vaccines to the PBA board.

"Kung kaya natin bumili, sagot ng PBA," he said. "Kung kaya pa nating magbigay, sana makapagbigay tayo."

At this point, however, all they have are plans as Marcial has yet to determine the cost of the vaccine or coordinate with the national government.

The commissioner stressed that they will follow the government's regulations when it comes to procuring the vaccine and putting together a program to inoculate their employees, as well as donating to frontliners.

"Kung papayagan tayo ng government na magkaroon, eh 'di ba mas (maayos)," said Marcial. "Pero wala (pang usapan). Inaano ko lang na sana, magkaroon."

