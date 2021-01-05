PBA boss on Abueva vying for sportsmanship award — ‘Laki ng pinagbago’

Phoenix Super LPG forward Calvin Abueva was among the leading contenders for the 2020 Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Year Award.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he was not surprised, despite Abueva being suspended by the league for 16 months.

"Talagang nag-iba na siya," Marcial said in a phone interview with ABS-CBN News.

"Kahit sino'ng bumagsak -- mga kakampi niya, kalaban niya -- binubuhat niya. Tapos hindi siya nagboo-boo. Ang laki ng pinagbago."

This is a far cry from the Abueva who was penalized for hitting TNT's Terrence Jones with a clothesline more in 2019.

Marcial said he believed what Abueva went through during his suspension served the player well.

Besides undergoing drug tests, he underwent several sessions with a psychotherapist.

"Sabi ko nga dati hintayin lang natin kung ano'ng makakabuti para kay Calvin, sa liga at sa lahat, atsaka natin ibalik. O ngayon tignan mo," Marcial said.

"Dati 'pag tinira 'yun bumabawi 'yun. Ngayon 'pag tinira, tutumba titingin lang sa akin. Kinakawayan ko, wala siyang reaksyon."

Other candidates for the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award are Terrafirma's CJ Perez, Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson, Kevin Alas of NLEX, and Rain Or Shine's Gabe Norwood.

The awardee will be named on January 17 together with other recipients of the league's special awards including outstanding rookie, most improved, and best player of the Philippine Cup.

"Hindi ako magtataka kung mapili siya," said Marcial.

The awardees will be selected by players, media and the commissioner's office.