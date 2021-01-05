Olympic hopefuls set to start training in Calamba bubble

MANILA, Philippines -- Some national athletes who are hoping to earn qualification to the Tokyo Olympics are set to start training this weekend in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The country's boxing, karate, and taekwondo national teams will train in the facility, which has already hosted several events during the pandemic including the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup.

According to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, training will start on January 9.

"Nag-aantay na lang po ng go signal ang mga atleta natin and NSA (national sports associations) coming from PSC (Philippine Sports Commission)," Tolentino explained during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday morning.

PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez has previously said that the training in Calamba will just be the first phase for the national karate team, as they will also hold a camp in Turkey.

"They're scheduled to fly to Turkey, Istanbul sometime as early as possible, hopefully by January. But they will go through bubble training first at the Inspire," Fernandez said in an appearance on "Power and Play" of the national karate team.

"After that, they're flying out to Turkey to prepare for the Olympics," he added.

The training camp in Inspire will be crucial for the national athletes, most of whom have been inactive for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes world champion boxer Nesthy Petecio, who is gunning for an Olympic slot in the final qualifying tournament in Paris this coming June.

"By January 9 or 10 ang lipad namin pabalik po ng Maynila, so nagre-ready na rin po ako makapag-asikaso ng papers ko, kung ano 'yung kailangan sa biyahe," Petecio said in an interview on "The Chasedown."

"Nakaka-excite po kasi finally, 'yung mga taba ko na naipon halos isang taon, mababawasan," she added.

Much like the karate team, the Calamba camp is the initial step for the national boxing team as they are reportedly planning a training camp in Thailand in February to beef up their preparations for the final qualifiers.

