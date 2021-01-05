Ginebra boss wants next PBA season to be in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines -- If the PBA will hold its upcoming season in another bubble, at least one member of the Board of Governors prefer it to be located in Metro Manila.

Alfrancis Chua, the team governor of Barangay Ginebra, was pleased with how the PBA completed its 45th season in a biosecure bubble in Clark, Pampanga last December, but he also admitted that it was a difficult endeavor.

"Special talaga 'to dahil una, tayong unang-una na gumawa nito. Pangalawa, walang naniniwala na magagawa ng PBA," Chua said of the bubble during an appearance on "The Chasedown" recently.

"Madaling sabihin magba-bubble kami, pero napakahirap gawin," he stressed.

All 12 PBA teams entered the bubble in late September, with the Gin Kings emerging as champions early December after beating TNT Tropang Giga in five games in the finals. The All-Filipino Cup was the lone conference held by the PBA in 2020, after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most of the league's calendar.

At the moment, the PBA has yet to announce the format for its upcoming season. Commissioner Willie Marcial has said that the tentative opening is set for April 9, but it remains to be seen if the league will hold another bubble or use a "closed circuit" system similar to what's being used in European football leagues.

This system will require teams to strictly adhere to rules that only allow them to go from their homes, to the game venue, and then back to their homes.

For Chua, if there will be another bubble, it should be held in Metro Manila -- preferably in Quezon City.

"Sana lang, sa susunod kung magba-bubble pa, sana gawin sa Araneta lang tapos uwian," he suggested. "Kahit wala pang fans, at least andito tayo sa Metro Manila."

He pointed out that there is a hotel very near the Big Dome, and holding the PBA games in Metro Manila will allow the players to see their families and friends. In Clark, the players were billeted at the Quest Hotel for two months and could not see their families until they exited the bubble.

Chua believes that it will be difficult to get the PBA players to agree to another bubble set-up after they left Clark, regardless of the success of the previous conference.

"If the players or the teams will be in a bubble for six months, seven months, walang labasan after one conference or second conference, okay lang eh," Chua said. "Na-experience nila doon, nasanay na sila, pero nakalabas na ulit eh."

"Mahihirapan na tayong ibalik ulit sa loob 'yun. Nakita na nila ulit ang totoong buhay eh," he pointed out. "'Yun lang ang concern ko."

"Ngayon, natikman na nila ang labas, nakita nila ang pamilya, nakita asawa, anak nila, tapos sabihin mo balik doon? 'Yun ang mahirap."

Holding the PBA bubble in Metro Manila will have its own set of challenges, as the capital is still under general community quarantine (GCQ), meaning mass gatherings are not allowed.

Marcial has previously said that the PBA is studying all options and is not expected to make a decision on the next conference until February at the earliest.

