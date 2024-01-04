Handout photo

MANILA -- Some 26 Valorant and Dota 2 teams from around Asia will be participating in the Philippines-hosted Predator League, which will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena from January 13-14.

Filipino teams will also participate in the tournament, which will have a $200,000 prize pool.

Teams from the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand will participate in the tournament.

Pinoy teams for Dota 2

Blacklist International

Execration

Polaris Esports (defending champions)

Pinoy teams for Valorant

Team Secret

Oasis Gaming

ZOL Esports

“It will be anybody’s game. Predator League is the stomping ground of the region’s up-and-coming esports talents. We are excited to see who is hungry enough for the victory to overcome the competition and win the Predator Shield,” said Acer Philippines general manager Sue Ong Lim.

Spectators can also expect performances from local acts such as SB19 and Sarah Geronimo. Influencers, including Alodia Gosiengfiao and Cong TV, will also be present at the event.

Tickets are still available at the SM Tickets website.