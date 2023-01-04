PVL: PLDT hires Rald Ricafort as new head coach

Rald Ricafort has left PetroGazz for PLDT after four seasons with the Angels. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rald Ricafort is the new head coach of the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), the team announced on Wednesday.

Ricafort joins PLDT after a four-year stint with Petro Gazz. He steered the Gazz Angels to the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference crown last December.

He is also the head coach of the University of the Philippines (UP) men's volleyball team, and an assistant in their women's volleyball team.

"I'm very grateful to Petro Gazz sa four years we spent there dahil natulungan nila kami to be the coach that we are today," said Ricafort.

"Sa binanggit sa akin ng PLDT na they want to have a youth movement beginning with the coach, 'yun din nakita ko na direction na dapat itakbo ng career ko. Tinake ko siya as the perfect opportunity to have a new environment," added Ricafort, adding that the negotiations he had with the High Speed Hitters management "happened so fast."

PLDT has also tapped Arnold Laniog to be Ricafort's lead assistant.

Laniog is a champion head coach, guiding De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde's men's volleyball team to the NCAA Season 92 crown and Petro Gazz to the 2019 Reinforced Conference title. He is also the De La Salle University Green Spikers head coach.

"Having Coach Arnold is definitely a big help sa akin as I move to this new environment since kami rin naman 'yung magkasama all these years. With him around, there won't be much of an adjustment sa trainsition sa gusto nating mangyari sa team," said Ricafort.

"I'm very thankful na kasama ko siya rito."

Ricafort replaced George Pascua, the head coach of PLDT during the 2022 season where the High Speed Hitters finished fifth in the Open Conference, fourth in the Invitational Conference, and sixth in the Reinforced Conference.

"We at PLDT are excited to work with a young champion coach in Coach Rald," said PLDT/SMART Head of Sports Jude Turcuato. "We know he can guide our players to the next level.

"We are always looking to improve and get the best out of our team," he added.

