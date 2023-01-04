PBA: Jerrick Balanza reunites with Ayo in Converge

Jerrick Balanza is headed to the Converge FiberXers. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers continue to make moves ahead of the PBA Governors' Cup.

On Wednesday, they formally acquired Jerrick Balanza from the NorthPort Batang Pier, sending Allyn Bulanadi in exchange.

This is Converge's second trade in as many days, having acquired big man Barkley Ebona from the Blackwater Bossing on Tuesday.

Balanza has long been linked to a move to Converge, and this transaction reunites him with his collegiate head coach, Aldin Ayo. The swingman was part of Ayo's Colegio de San Juan de Letran team that won the NCAA Season 91 title in 2015.

Balanza went on to win another NCAA crown in 2019, his last season with the Knights. He was selected 13th overall by Barangay Ginebra in the 2019 Rookie Draft.

PBA TRADE

He spent just one season with the Gin Kings, getting traded to NorthPort in May 2021. He averaged 5.6 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game for the Batang Pier in the Commissioner's Cup.

Bulanadi, for his part, leaves Converge after three conferences with the team. He put up 4.4 points, 0.9 rebound, and 0.8 assists in nine appearances for the FiberXers in the Commissioner's Cup.

