MMA: Miado eyes potential title eliminator vs Balart

Streaking Filipino MMA fighter Jeremy Miado is willing to take on anyone in the top 5 of the strawweight rankings to climb the ladder and get closer to a possible shot at the title.

But if there is one ranked strawweight he'd like to take on, that's Gustavo Balart.

The Cuban wrestler is enjoying a three-fight win streak, which makes it a more appealing fight to "The Jaguar."

"Mas gusto kong makaharap si Balart. Kasi si Balart na lang ang hindi natatalo ni Brooks sa top 5," said Miado, who is riding a four-fight win streak.

There are also talks about Balart getting the title shot against newly crowned strawweight king Jarred Brooks.

But Miado stressed that Balart still has to go past him.

"Yung ibang nagsasabing deserve na ni Balart ang title shot, palagay ko hindi pa kasi dalawa ang top 5 na natalo niya. Ako, dalawa din na top 5 ang natalo ko," Miado pointed out.

He was referring to Balart's successive wins against former champions Alex Silva and Yosuke Saruta. But Miado has victories over Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams, both highly appraised strawweights.

"Magandang laban 'yung si Balart," siad Miado. "Para kung sinong manalo sa amin deserve ang title shot."

