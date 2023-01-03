MANILA - Blacklist International on Tuesday overcame a late-night tiebreaker round to secure an upper bracket slot in the M4 World Championship playoffs in Jakarta, Indonesia.

After drawing two straight wins in the group stages, Blacklist fizzled out against Myanmar squad Falcon, coached by Pinoy Steven "Dale" Vitug.

Blacklist lost anew against Falcon, before eking out a win against Incendio Supremacy anew to get the lower bracket slot.

With Blacklist, Falcon, and Turkish squad Incendio Supremacy having identical 2-1 records, they all had to undergo a tiebreaker round-robin matchup.

More details to follow.