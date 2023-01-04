Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin speaks with Dave Ildefonso during their match against the UP Fighting Maroons, game 1 of the UAAP Men’s Basketball Finals held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



Dave Ildefonso has joined Suwon KT Sonicboom in training for the first time, although he has yet to be officially unveiled by the club as its newest player.

Ildefonso left the Philippines the day after the new year and immediately plunged into work for the Korean Basketball League (KBL) side.

One of his new teammates, former PBA import Lester Prosper, shared an Instagram story of Ildefonso in his first practice with the Sonicboom.

Ildefonso has been linked with a move to the KBL since the end of UAAP Season 84 in May, but opted to return to Ateneo de Manila University for his final season of eligibility. The move paid off, as he helped Ateneo regain the UAAP crown in Season 85.

"Honestly, siguro ever since I joined Ateneo naman, before I switched from NU to Ateneo, my dream was always to have been… to be able to play internationally," Ildefonso recently said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

"Now that I have this opportunity, of course I'm gonna take it," he added.

He joins a Sonicboom team that is currently seventh among 10 teams with a 12-15 win-loss record.

"We can do better. We can do better, for sure," Ildefonso said of their standing.

Ildefonso joins SJ Belangel, Rhenz Abando, RJ Abarrientos, Justine Gutang, and Ethan Alvano as Filipino imports in the KBL.

