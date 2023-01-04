Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso in action in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball Finals. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Of the many lessons that Dave Ildefonso has learned from Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin, there is one that stands out.

"He's been telling me one thing naman throughout my time together with him -- just keep it simple," Ildefonso said during a recent interview on CNN Philippines' "Sports Desk."

It's a mantra that Ildefonso plans to carry with him as he embarks on his professional career with Suwon KT Sonicboom in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

The second-generation star is expected to be formally unveiled by the KBL club soon, having already joined the team in training. There, he hopes to apply all that he learned from Baldwin during their time together with the Blue Eagles.

It was a relatively brief stint for Ildefonso -- he played just two seasons for the Blue Eagles -- but he exited with a championship and a Mythical Team selection in Season 85.

"Honestly, the game of basketball is just simple, and beautiful if you play it the right way. And I think Coach Tab really helped me open my eyes to seeing what actual basketball should look like and what kind of basketball will win you championships," Ildefonso said.

"Just being able to be with Coach Tab each and every day, siguro with that big head of his, full of knowledge, full of wisdom on and off the court, it's just a blessing and a privilege to be able to cross paths with him in life," he added.

Ildefonso revealed in the same interview that he signed with the KBL club for a one-and-a-half seasons, having joined the team midway through their 2022-23 campaign.

As for a possible stint in the PBA, Ildefonso admits it is not in his immediate plans.

"I'd love to play internationally for as long as I can," he said.

