MANILA, Philippines -- Game 3 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals was a costly one for the Bay Area Dragons.

Not only did they squander a double-digit lead and lose to Barangay Ginebra, 89-82, but they also saw prolific import Andrew Nicholson go down with an injury in the closing seconds of the contest.

The Dragons were trailing 85-79 when Nicholson stepped on Ginebra forward Jamie Malonzo's foot after a rebounding play with some 31 seconds to go. He had to be helped off the court, and the big man wound up heading to the Bay Area dugout before the final buzzer even sounded.

Bay Area did not give an initial assessment of Nicholson's injury, but his left ankle was iced as he entered the locker room and had to exit the Mall of Asia Arena in a wheelchair.

It remains to be seen if Nicholson can play in Friday's Game 4, where Bay Area will try to even the series, or if the Dragons can activate Myles Powell for the crucial contest.

The Gin Kings wished nothing but the best for Nicholson, with head coach Tim Cone calling the Canadian a "massively good" player.

"I don't want any ill will on Andrew. He is a real credit to their team and he's a great representative for that team here in the Philippines. I hope he can continue to play, I hope he can battle through that injury," said Cone.

Justin Brownlee, who scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to spark Ginebra's comeback, called Nicholson a "tremendous player" and expressed his hope that the injury was not a serious one.

"When you're competing against somebody and things like that happen, I feel bad. I don't know how serious it is; hopefully it's not serious for him. But, yeah, I just hate to see any player, whether it's an opponent or a teammate, when you see an injury, it's not a good feeling. I pray for him and I hope he comes back healthy," said Brownlee.

