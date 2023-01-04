Dickie Bachmann sworn in as PSC chairman

MANILA, Philippines -- Richard "Dickie" Bachmann was officially sworn in as the chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Wednesday at the Malacañang.

He took his oath in front of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, becoming the 12th chairman of the sports agency.

LOOK: Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann officially sworn in as the 12th chairman of the sports agency, led by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin at the Malacañang Palace.#parasainangbayan pic.twitter.com/4QpDHzHJKG — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) January 4, 2023

Before his oath-taking, Bachmann reported for work at the PSC office earlier in the day, and inspected the sports complex's facilities including the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, tennis court, baseball stadium, swimming pool, multi-purpose gym, and squash center.

Bachmann was chosen by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as the new PSC chairman last December 28, replacing Noli Eala.

Eala held the post since August 30, 2022.

Bachmann was previously the team governor of the Alaska Aces in the PBA, the commissioner of the PBA 3x3 tournament, and the commissioner of the UAAP basketball tournaments for Season 85.