Ginebra's Justin Brownlee in action against Bay Area in Game 2 of the Bay Area Dragons in Game 2 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Brownlee believes that Barangay Ginebra can respond positively after absorbing a 17-point loss to the Bay Area Dragons in Game 2 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

The Gin Kings were eyeing a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series but instead suffered a 99-82 setback, as the Dragons regained their shooting touch after faltering in Game 1. Brownlee led Ginebra with 32 points, but he needed 28 shots to get there.

"We just got to give them a lot of credit. We got them that first game, and they responded well. They played great, even their local guys," Brownlee said after the game. "You just give them a lot of credit and adjustments that they made. They did a good job, especially on the defensive end on us."

It is now Ginebra's turn to make the adjustments and Brownlee is confident that they can do just that in Game 3, set for Wednesday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The series had taken a six-day break in between games to give way to the new year festivities.

"We respect them of course, we understand how good this team is and we definitely respect them a lot," said Brownlee. "But we think we can get them."

"It was their night [in Game 2], just like how Game 1 was our night," he added.

For Brownlee, most of the work has to be done on the defensive end. Bay Area had shot 50% from the field in Game 2, with players Hayden Blankley and Zhu Songwei recovering from poor shooting performances in Game 1 to torch the Gin Kings.

They also allowed Andrew Nicholson to break free for 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting after making him work for his output in the first game of the series.

"[We have to] at least keep doing what we do in terms of executing, moving the ball and playing off each other," said Brownlee. "And then, defensively, because that team is the number one offensive team."

"Defensively, we can't give up 100+ points, that will be tough for us," he stressed.

Game 3 tips off at 5:45 p.m.

