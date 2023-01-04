Former 8-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao poses after weighing in for the exhibition match against DK Yoo. Wendel Alinea, MP Promotions

MANILA -- The decision of Manny Pacquiao to sign up with Japanese fight promotion Rizin is just perfect for the retired boxing legend at this point in his life.

Veteran boxing analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino said the deal will allow Pacquiao to relieve the itch of fighting without going through the arduous regimen of boxing training.

"Manny Pacquiao is 44. He's relatively inactive. Napakadelikado ang edad na iyan para siya ay lumaban sa totoong laban. Para sa akin magandang development itong pagpasok niya sa Rizin, mag-e-exhibition muna siya sapagkat obvious naman gusto pa ring lumaban ni Manny Pacquiao," said Tolentino.

The boxing commentator noted that Pacquiao was delighted to climb back to the ring during his exhibition with South Korea's DK Yoo last December, more than a year after announcing his retirement.

"Nakita nating tuwang tuwa siya, noon siya ay ini-introduce sa ring, 'yung fight crowd, iyon ang kanyang sanctuary," said Tolentino. "Ito ang alternatibo to stick in exhibition bouts... Dito ka na lang dahil hindi mo kailangang parusahan ang katawan mo. Pangalawa wala nang kailangan i-achieve sapagkat ikaw ay 8-division world champion na. Nagkataon lang na hindi pa maalis ang itch to fight."

Tolentino, however, said Pacquiao might get bored with the opponents Rizin will present to him and this might lead him to decide to go fighting professionally again.

"Sana lang ma-contain ang excitement ni Manny sa exhibition. Ang kutob ng marami may makakalaban siyang magaling pero hindi boksingero. He might get bored. Kahit malaki ang bayad, he might get bored at maghanap ng tunay na laban," he said.

Pacquiao made a surprise appearance at RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve event, where he announced he will be fighting under the Japanese MMA promotion in the summer.

While it is a one-fight deal, he said he can have a continuous relationship with Rizin after the exhibition.

