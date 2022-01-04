MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz on Tuesday received her COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Quezon City, and encouraged her fellow Filipinos not to be scared to get vaccinated.

Diaz, who won the Philippines first-ever gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year, got her booster shot at the Pinyahan Elementary School.

"Pa-vaccine at pa-booster na rin po kayo, huwag matakot. Mas okay 'yun (na) may panglaban sa COVID-19," Diaz said through her Instagram stories.

Diaz also expressed her gratitude to the frontliners for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines rolled out COVID-19 booster shots for adults in early December. Later in the same month, the Food and Drug Administration approved a shorter interval between the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster jabs.

Diaz was fully vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo Games, having received her second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on July 6 while she was still in Malaysia.

At the time, Diaz acknowledged that she felt some hesitation about getting vaccinated, especially with the Olympics approaching. However, she wanted to protect herself as well as the people around her.

"(Ang) dami athlete na maglalaro, sa iba't ibang bansa galing. At alam niyo naman, may Delta variant na kahit bata, nai-infect din sa COVID. Mas okay na may konting protection kesa walang protection sa COVID-19," she said at the time.

"Mas okay na mag-risk sa vaccine, huwag lang i-risk ang buhay sa COVID-19."

Diaz, 30, went on to win the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold when she ruled the women's 55kg division in weightlifting.