MANILA — Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez expressed her gratitude on Tuesday to those who supported her “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) stint.

After 77 days, Valdez finished as one of the Celebrity Top 2, alongside singer Anji Salvacion.

They will return to the famous yellow house once the ongoing Adult leg and upcoming Teen edition name their respective two finalists.

Valdez and Salvacion exited “PBB” on Sunday, January 2, the same day most of the adult housemates entered.

Watch more on iWantTFC

On Twitter on Tuesday, Valdez shared a video of her thanking supporters, with a view of celebratory gifts she has received.

“Hello, outside world!” she said. “Maraming, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng sumuporta sa akin, sa ‘PBB’ journey ko po. Talagang napakainit ng pagtanggap niyo po sa akin dito sa outside world. Sa lahat ng patuloy na sumusuporta sa akin since Day 1, maraming salamat po.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Valdez was a popular housemate among her peers, never once getting nominated for eviction across nine weeks.

She was also a favorite among viewers, having scored the highest combined votes to evict and votes to save, at 22.65%, at the conclusion of the Celebrity run.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.