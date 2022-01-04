Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) (center) on the bench in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



After missing 2 1/2 seasons with knee and Achilles injuries, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could be less than a week away from his return, ESPN reported.

The Warriors are optimistic that Thompson's first game since 2019 will take place Sunday at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Golden State plays at home against the Miami Heat on Monday, then goes on a two-game road trip to Dallas and New Orleans.

According to the report, the team won't confirm Thompson's return for Sunday until it has completed the upcoming road trip.

A five-time All-Star, Thompson helped the Warriors win three NBA titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Golden State advanced to the NBA Finals in five consecutive seasons with Thompson and Stephen Curry teamed in the backcourt but did not make the playoffs in the two full seasons Thompson was away.

The 31-year-old Southern California native has averaged 19.5 points over eight seasons, all with the Warriors. He averaged at least 20 points in each of his last five seasons and is a career 41.9-percent shooter from 3-point range.

Thompson set the NBA record with 14 made 3-pointers in a game Oct. 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls.

