Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Saddiq Bey set a career high with 34 points as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 115-106 on Monday night to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Bey also notched eight rebounds and four assists with 12-of-22 shooting and eight 3-pointers to lead the Pistons to their third road win of the 2021-22 campaign. Bey now has eclipsed the 20-point mark in eight of his last nine games.

Josh Jackson added 24 points off the bench, and Cade Cunningham had 19 along with seven assists.

Shooting was excellent all night for the Pistons, who went 18-for-43 from beyond the arc.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on 11-of-21 shooting. Jrue Holiday had 29 points, and Bobby Portis contributed 12 to go with his 14 rebounds. Khris Middleton chipped in 10 points after missing the last game due to personal reasons.

Unlike Detroit, the Bucks struggled from deep, hitting just 23.9 percent (11 of 46) of their shots from distance.

In addition to losing its six-game win streak, the loss also marks Milwaukee's first against Detroit since Feb. 28, 2018. The Bucks had taken the last 12 meetings between both teams.

The Pistons outscored Milwaukee 54-42 in the second half and Bey was strong following the intermission, scoring 14 points in the third quarter alone. Detroit maintained a lead for the final 9:58 of action.

The Bucks came within five with under a minute to play but could not complete the comeback.

Detroit held a 53-46 lead midway through the second quarter, but an 18-8 run to close the half sent the Bucks into the break with a three-point lead. Both teams shot 50 percent from the field prior to halftime, and Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 19 points.

Bey had 14 for the Pistons, and Jackson added 13 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Antetokounmpo got off to a fast start, scoring 11 of his points in the first quarter on 5-of-7 shooting. He also capped off the frame by converting an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer.