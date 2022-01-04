

Two Filipino fighters will kick off the country’s campaign in ONE Championship on January 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Fresh off his impressive stoppage win over Miao Li Tao, Marrok Force’s Jeremy Miado seeks to continue his dominant ways when he takes on Japanese veteran Senzo Ikeda in the main card’s opener.

The Thailand-based Filipino seeks a spot among the top five best strawweights, and a win over the Sendai’s fighting pride will help him achieve that goal.

He’s not expecting the bout against the 39-year-old to be easy.

“I think this is the biggest test of my career. He’s a very experienced fighter, and he’s no pushover,” the Albay native said. “He’s already become a champion in Japan, and we all know the caliber of fighters in Japan. That’s why I consider him as the biggest test of my career.”

Miado expects Ikeda to cut the distance between them to negate his striking advantage and for the Japanese to put his wrestling to use.



“I know he’s an excellent pressure fighter, but we’ve been preparing for that, and I know I’ll be ready for him come fight night.”

Also competing on the card is Robin “The Ilonggo” Catalan, who takes on Elipitua “The Magician” Siregar in the show’s curtain-raiser.

Catalan is looking for consistency after splitting his previous six matches. He also aims to rediscover his winning ways after a first-round setback against Ryuto “Dragon Boy” Sawada via submission.

However, the 2011 IFMA Muay Thai world champion understands that the implications of this match go beyond him. His squad, Catalan Fighting System, dropped all their contests last year.

“This is a significant fight for me, I know I’ve lost in my last outing, and I want to prove that I can bounce back in a great way,” the Santa Barbara, Iloilo native said.

“A win here would also boost the morale of my team. I know it’s been hard, but I want to start a winning run for us.”