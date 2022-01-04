Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots against the Orlando Magic during the first half at United Center. Kamil Krzaczynski, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points and Zach LaVine added 27 to help the host Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 102-98 on Monday night for their eighth straight victory.

Chicago led by as many as nine in the second half but was unable to fully pull away, as Franz Wagner led the Magic with 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr. notched a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

After Carter was off the mark with a would-be tying 3-pointer with 3:26 to play, the Bulls scored 12 of the game's next 23 points, sending the Magic to their sixth straight defeat.

Chicago last won eight straight from Feb. 20 to March 7, 2012.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Coby White scored 17 points for the Bulls, while Nikola Vucevic logged his sixth straight double-double, tallying 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Gary Harris scored 19 points for the Magic. Terrence Ross followed with 15.

DeRozan has surpassed 20 points in 13 successive games. LaVine notched his 29th game of at least 20 points.

Lonzo Ball had a game-high seven assists for Chicago in his return from COVID-19 protocol. Both teams committed 13 turnovers.

The Bulls shot 43 percent from the floor, while the Magic finished at 42.4.

Orlando surged to an 11-point lead early in the game before Chicago recovered to take a 45-40 advantage into the break. DeRozan led all scorers with 15 first-half points, five more than Carter.

Chicago shot 38.6 percent in the first half compared to 36.4 percent for Orlando.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan returned from a five-game absence in COVID-19 protocol. The Bulls learned Monday that Javonte Green will miss 2-4 weeks with a groin injury.

Orlando was without nine players, including leading scorer Cole Anthony (right ankle sprain). Moe Wagner was ruled out just before tipoff with a non-COVID illness.

The Bulls improved to 2-0 against the Magic this season.