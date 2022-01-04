Sen. Pia Cayetano is expecting the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to take action regarding the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association's (PATAFA) decision to sue Olympian EJ Obiena for estafa.

PATAFA is set to file an estafa case against Obiena following its probe into the athlete's alleged non-payment of coaching fees to his coach, Ukrainian Vitaly Petrov, as well as his falsification of liquidation documents.

PATAFA is also set to drop Obiena form its national roster.

Cayetano expressed her resentment regarding the recent developments that led to Obiena's ouster.

"I am beyond disgusted with the latest actions and statements of PATAFA's Philip Juico who is single-handedly killing the spirit of Filipino athletes," she said in a statement.

Juico, head of PATAFA, is locked in a bitter dispute with Obiena regarding the funding of the latter's coach, Vitaly Petrov.

Cayetano called Juico "vindictive." This was especially after the move to remove Obiena from the national roster came after the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) declared Juico persona non grata.

"What should have been a feel good movie with EJ ending the year as the top Asian pole vaulter and ranked #3 in the world, has turned into a horror movie where a vindictive Juico is attacking and attacking EJ," she said.

"I expect PSC to step up and put an end to all this now. During the Senate's budget deliberations last December, PSC Chair William Ramirez committed to step in and act decisively. The PSC even warned in a subsequent statement that it would be constrained to sanction PATAFA should the mediation process fail."

The PSC earlier tried to mediate between the two parties, but was forced to pull out after Obiena decided to let the POC and International Olympic Committee find a solution to the feud.





