WATCH: Steph Curry torches Blazers for career-high 62 points

Golden State superstar Steph Curry broke out of a shooting slump in spectacular fashion on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers (Monday in Manila).

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player entered the game shooting just 32.1% from beyond the arc, well below the standard he has set in his career.

But he got untracked against Portland, netting 21 points in the opening quarter alone en route to a career-best 62-point performance.

In 36 minutes of playing time, he made 18 of 31 field goals, including eight of his 16 three-pointers. Curry added five rebounds and four assists as the Warriors routed the Blazers, 137-122.

Golden State improved to 3-3 in the season, while sending Portland to the same record.

