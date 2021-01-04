PVL: PetroGazz announces departure of 5 players

MANILA, Philippines -- The PetroGazz Angels on Sunday revealed they have parted ways with five players who were key to their successful campaign in the 2019 season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

On their social media accounts, PetroGazz announced that middle blockers Cherry Nunag and Jeanette Panaga, and spikers Jovelyn Prado, Kai Nepomuceno-Baloaloa and Jonah Sabete are no longer with the team.

"We're thankful for all the years you've played for the Petro Gazz family," the squad announced. "Forever grateful for all the amazing memories."

We’re thankful for all the years you’ve played for the Petro Gazz family! Forever grateful for all the amazing memories!



Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors!



Thank you, Angels!#WeArePetroGazz pic.twitter.com/1zYUw0cNGp — Petro Gazz Angels (@PetroGazzAngels) January 3, 2021

The five players were all crucial to PetroGazz's run to the championship in the 2019 PVL Reinforced Conference and their runner-up finish in the subsequent Open Conference.

Nunag emerged as the 2nd Best Middle Blocker in the 2019 Reinforced Conference, while Panaga won the same award in the Open Conference. Prado was also named 1st Best Outside Spiker in the Open Conference.

It remains to be seen where the five players will now take their talents.

Meanwhile, PetroGazz is still counting on Grethcel Soltones and Jerrili Malabanan, who were signed in January 2020 but have yet to play a game for the franchise. Setter Ivy Perez also joined the squad last year.

Related video: