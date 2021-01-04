PBA waiting on SBP list for FIBA window, as SMC group vows continued support

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is still waiting on the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for the list of players who will be called up to the national team in the upcoming window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

The Philippines will host two groups in a biosecure bubble in Clark, Pampanga next month, similar to the bubble done by the PBA for its All-Filipino conference from October to December.

SBP president Al Panlilio and Gilas Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin have both expressed their intent to include PBA players in the national team pool for the upcoming qualifiers, after the professionals were left out during the most recent window in November.

"Iniintay lang namin 'yun," Marcial said of Panlilio and Baldwin's list of PBA players during an appearance on "Power and Play" with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala over the weekend.

"Kaya nga sabi namin, ibigay agad sa amin kung sino ang mga kailangan para makausap namin ang mga players," he added, noting that most PBA players are currently on vacation and will need to know if they are part of the pool so they can make arrangements to return home.

The national team pool is expected to train in a bubble later this month.

Marcial vowed that the PBA will keep supporting the national team program, a sentiment echoed by San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua in a separate interview over the weekend.

Players from SMC teams are expected to be called up to the Gilas Pilipinas pool, and Chua said they will have no problem releasing them to SBP to help the national team cause.

"Kung sino kailangan ibigay natin, ibigay," said Chua in a conversation on "The Chasedown."

"I'm supporting my tukayo, Al Panlilio, and my boss, RSA (SMC president Ramon S. Ang), is 110% naka-support kami. Kung anong kailangan ng national team, papahiramin namin," he added.

Chua, also the team governor of Barangay Ginebra, was grateful that PBA players were not called up for the November qualifiers as most of them were still either in the league's bubble or just wrapping up their campaigns.

Instead, the SBP sent a young squad to Bahrain, where the qualifying window was held in a bubble. The youthful Gilas team went 2-0 in the window, claiming a pair of comfortable wins over Thailand.

With PBA players expected to be called up for February, however, Chua promised that the SMC group will release their stars to the Gilas program.

"Kung sinong kailangan sa amin, siyempre ibibigay namin. Basta kami naka-suporta kami sa kanila, 100%," he said.

The Philippines will host two groups in the qualifying window that runs from February 17 to 22.

Aside from Gilas Pilipinas, Clark will also welcome Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea from Group A, as well as Hong Kong, Australia, Guam, and New Zealand from Group C.

