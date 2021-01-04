PBA: Slaughter set for meeting with Ginebra brass

Ginebra's Greg Slaughter during the team's victory party after the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The team governor of Barangay Ginebra is expected to meet with former center Greg Slaughter this month to clear the air between the two parties after the player's departure from the Gin Kings last year.

Alfrancis Chua, Ginebra's team governor as well as the sports director of the San Miguel Corp. (SMC), confirmed that he intends to sit down with Slaughter to determine the 7-foot center's future.

This comes after Slaughter offered a formal apology to the Ginebra management for the misunderstandings caused by his exit from the team in February 2020, shortly after they won the PBA Governor's Cup.

"Nagsabi siya, parang nagso-sorry siya sa management, tapos sa Barangay, siguro sa mga teammates niya o ano," Chua said during an appearance on "The Chasedown" over the weekend.

"Ang sabi ko, hindi naman bata 'yan, matanda na 'yan, may rason siya bakit niya ginawa. Malaki na eh, respetuhin na lang, 'yun ang sabi ko. Kasi choice niya 'yun eh, 'di ba? Eh ngayon, humihingi siya ng tawad," he added.

Chua has maintained that there is no "bad blood" between Ginebra's management and Slaughter, but he didn't offer a concrete answer when asked if Slaughter was welcome to return to the Gin Kings.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone, however, has made it clear that he hopes for Slaughter to return to the squad after their title triumph in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Instead, Chua said he and Slaughter will have to talk things over. "Kakausapin ko siya," he confirmed.

He expects it to be a cordial conversation, saying: "Sa panahon ngayon, itong pandemic na 'to, ang gulo-gulo na nga, eh makikipag-away pa."

"Ano na lang, parang pakinggan na lang natin kung ano ang mga rason nila. Kung kaya nating intindihin, intindihin na lang natin. Siguro mahirap din 'yung naranasan dahil sa pandemic na 'to," Chua added.

In his apology posted on his social media accounts last December 29, Slaughter apologized not just to his Ginebra teammates and Chua, but also to team owner Ramon S. Ang. Chua, however, believes it is not necessary for the SMC president to meet with Slaughter.

"Kami na lang siguro. Siyempre, kami na lang muna ang mag-uusap," he said. "Palagay ko okay na 'yun."

Slaughter surprised Ginebra fans when he announced in February 2020 that he was taking a sabbatical from basketball. He returned to the United States where he continued to train, even joining a major basketball agency.

In his apology, Slaughter expressed his belief that his sabbatical did its purpose, as he is now a "better person in all aspects."

Slaughter played six seasons with the Gin Kings, winning four titles with the franchise. He was the PBA Rookie of the Year in 2014, and the Best Player of the Conference in the 2017 PBA Governors' Cup.

