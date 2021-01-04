PBA lifts trade moratorium

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA on Monday officially lifted its trade moratorium, giving teams the go-signal to make transactions.

Trading was suspended during the PBA Philippine Cup, the lone conference held by the league last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, at least one high-ranking official does not expect to see much action until March, when the PBA Rookie Draft takes place.

"Ngayon, wala pang kumikilos. I think everybody's waiting for the draft," said Alfrancis Chua, the team governor of Barangay Ginebra and the sports director of San Miguel Corp., during an appearance on "The Chasedown."

The PBA Rookie Draft will take place on March 14 in a virtual setting, with teams expected to choose from a deep pool of talent after the league waived its D-League requirement for draft hopefuls.

Chua expects trade talks to ramp up once teams have a clearer picture on who will enter the draft.

"Kumikilos ang mga trades 'pag meron nang draft pick," he explained. "Kasi 'pag may nakuha sila sa draft, nakuha nila magaling, at ka-posisyon ng ganito, tine-trade nila 'yun, saka nakikipag-palit kung ano pang kulang nila."

"So sa ngayon, wala pang kumikilos," he added.

Meanwhile, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has guaranteed that the league will do its best to ensure that trades are fair and balanced.

In an appearance on "Power and Play" with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala, Marcial said it is the task of the league's Trade Committee to study every proposal before he signs off on the transaction.

"Pero kahit anong balanse, talagang may maririnig ka, kaliwa o kanan," Marcial admitted. "Sinasabi ko sa kanila nga, kung nakikita niyo na balanse 'yan, tama, at kaya niyo ipaglaban at sa tingin niyo, malinis… Huwag niyong tingnan o pansinin (ang mga sabi-sabi)."

The last trade approved by the league was the three-team deal among NLEX, Blackwater, and TNT that saw Poy Erram go to the Tropang Giga back in February 2020.

Related video: