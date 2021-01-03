NBA: Tatum, Brown propel Celtics past Pistons

Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway jumper with 2.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the visiting Boston Celtics a 122-120 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Four wins for us. Two game-winners for this guy.https://t.co/LjnNqWCh1G — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 3, 2021

The teams were playing in Detroit for the second time in three days. The Pistons scored the last eight points on Friday to claim a 96-93 victory.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points and Tatum had 24 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds and two blocks. Marcus Smart had 17 points and nine assists, Daniel Theis contributed 15 points and Tristan Thompson added 12 with 11 rebounds.

Jerami Grant had 22 points and six rebounds for the Pistons. Svi Mykhailiuk had 15 points, while Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, Josh Jackson and Mason Plumlee added 13 points apiece.

Jackson injured his right ankle early in the third quarter and did not return.

The Celtics led 61-57 at halftime.

still in this 💪 pic.twitter.com/jSVmtQ87HI — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 3, 2021

They were up by eight points late in the third but the Pistons sliced the deficit to 91-88 by the end of the quarter.

Semi Ojeleye knocked down two 3-pointers in the first 1:30 of the fourth to give Boston a 97-91 advantage.

Ojeleye continued his perimeter barrage, firing in a corner 3 to make it 106-100 with 7:48 remaining.

The Pistons then gained the lead with an 8-0 spurt, capped by a Mykhailiuk 3-pointer.

After a Smart bucket, Mykhailiuk tossed in another long ball to give Detroit a 111-108 lead.

Thompson tied the game again with a three-point play.

After the teams traded free throws, Theis scored off a Smart feed and the latter converted inside to give Boston a four-point lead.

A Grant runner in the lane with 1:35 remaining cut the Celtics' lead to 117-115. Griffin split a pair of free throws and Plumlee knocked down two foul shots with 42.2 seconds remaining to give Detroit the lead.

Boston regained it when Brown drained a 3-pointer from the right wing off a Tatum kickout. Grant tied it once again on two free throws with 22 seconds remaining.

Tatum then made his game-winner and also partially blocked Griffin's desperation 3-point try at the buzzer.

