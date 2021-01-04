Filipino MMA stars share their New Year's resolutions

The fighters of Team Lakay. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- After a rough 2020 for the country's mixed martial arts (MMA) stars, Filipino fans have plenty to be excited about this year.

The next 12 months should be interesting for Filipino fighters, with plenty of massive bouts on the horizon. Fans are also looking forward to the resurgence of Team Lakay and Catalan Fighting System, the next chapter in the journey of Zamboanga siblings Denice and Drex, and the impending challenges for Filipino-American superstar Brandon Vera.

As they prepare to get into the swing of things for 2021, some of the local Filipino MMA stars -- ONE Championship stars Geje "Gravity" Eustaquio, Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang, and Rene "The Challenger" Catalan -- shared their vision for the year with ONE Championship.

"My New Year's resolution is to be more positive, to always look at the beauty of everything whether in good times or bad," said Eustaquio, the former ONE flyweight world champion.

"As an athlete, it's the same -- just to keep on working to be a better athlete. I look forward to competing more and, of course, to stretch my winning run further," he added.

Eustaquio ended the past year with his one and only appearance ending in victory, but it was a very important one for Team Lakay, which suffered a string of painful setbacks recently.

Eustaquio's November win over South Korea's Song Min Jong could set him up for some very important bouts down the road, including a showdown with top flyweight Reece McLaren, a rematch with Yuya Wakamatsu, and even a super-fight against former UFC flyweight world champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

For Eustaquio's up-and-coming Team Lakay teammate, Adiwang, it's all about coming for that gold belt.

"It's all simply about being a better person and, of course, I want to explore more things in life," said Adiwang.

"Also, I look forward to achieving both my goals in my life and in my career. Such goals are winning and being at my best in my future fights so I can get closer to the strap. If I can challenge for it next year, then that’s the ultimate goal," he added.

Adiwang is also looking forward to finishing the house that he has been building for his family by the end of the year.

The meteoric rise of "Thunder Kid" was snapped in November, when Adiwang suffered a close split-decision loss to Japan's Hiroba Minowa. The Team Lakay stalwart is hopeful he can start another epic run.

Adiwang may have to refocus his efforts into a move to flyweight, however, as Team Lakay teammate Joshua Pacio has a firm hold on the strawweight world title in his current weight class. Regardless, expect Adiwang to make a furious 2021 debut when he makes his first appearance this year.

Another veteran, former ONE world title challenger Catalan, wants more than just to further his fighting career. Like he's been doing for so long, Catalan wants to continue helping the next generation of Filipino mixed martial arts stars better their careers in the coming year.

"My resolution is to help more athletes build their dreams, guide them in honing their skills, and hopefully get them to ONE Championship so they can have the chance to rise above their personal hardships in life," he said.

Catalan suffered a quick first-round knockout loss to Bokang Masunyane in early December. The veteran Filipino martial arts pioneer leads his Catalan Fighting System troupe which includes his brother Robin, and highly-regarded women's atomweight Jomary Torres, among others.

