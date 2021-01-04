Boxing: Petecio vows complete focus in chase for Olympic slot

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina boxer Nesthy Petecio knows she has a tough road ahead as she seeks to regain her full fitness in time for the final qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games later this year.

Petecio, a world champion in 2019, missed an opportunity to secure her ticket to Tokyo when she bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Asian qualifiers last March 2020. She has one more opportunity, however, in the final world Olympic qualifier scheduled for June in Paris.

"'Yun pa din po 'yung nasa isipan ko lagi," Petecio said of the final qualifying tournament during an appearance on "The Chasedown" over the weekend.

"Siyempre Paris 'yan, isa sa bucket list ko puntahan eh. So nakaka-excite po," she added.

As excited as she is, Petecio is also aware that she has a lot of work to do before she competes in Paris. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 28-year-old boxer's training skidded to a halt for several months before she found a local gym in her hometown of Digos, Davao del Sur.

There, she resumed her training program while also attending virtual sessions with her teammates and coaches in the national team. But her plans hit a snag again when the gym closed for the holidays, putting her preparations to a halt once more.

"Kung tuloy-tuloy lang po sana ang training ko by last year… sobrang laking tulong na po. Kaso lang, na-stop din po ako ng ilang months eh, so six months din po ako walang training," Petecio explained.

Petecio is thus looking forward to reuniting with the national team in their training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, where other Olympic hopefuls will train in a "bubble." She is expected to fly to Manila next week to join the national boxing team.

"Nakaka-excite po kasi finally, 'yung mga taba ko na naipon halos isang taon, mababawasan," said Petecio, who admitted that she put on plenty of weight over the past year.

Losing the excess pounds is just the first phase of her challenge once she reunites with her coaches, she added.

"Una po talaga ang concern sa akin 'yung paglaki ko po talaga, 'yun po kaagad. 'Yun po talaga ang pinuna ni coach," said Petecio, who competes in the featherweight division. "Kahit ako naman po, 'yun po ang napuna ko sa sarili ko."

While she anticipates a rough stretch ahead as she tries to lose weight and regain her physical fitness, Petecio said she is ready for the challenge and is not backing down.

"Kung sa training po, alam naman po ni coach kung paano ako mag-focus sa training. So 'yung timbang na lang po talaga," she said. "Wala pong problema sa training… Basta 'pag nasa training ako, training po talaga. Alam po ng mga coaches po 'yun."

"Gusto kong makuha ang slot na 'to, gusto kong makapasok dito (sa Olympics)," Petecio also said. "Kaya kung kailangan maging triple sa training, gagawin ko po talaga para makuha ko po 'yung kundisyon ko po."

Petecio is looking to join Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno as Filipino boxers who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Marcial won the gold in the Asia-Oceania qualifiers in March, while Magno won the Olympic box-off in the flyweight division to secure her berth.

Two other Filipinos -- gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena -- are also assured of spots in the Tokyo Olympics which will take place from July 23 to August 8.

