Handout photo

MANILA -- Jovelyn Fernandez, a former member of disbanded F2 Logistics, will be playing with Jovelyn Gonzaga and the rest of the Cignal HD Spikers in the 2024 season of the Premier Volleyball League.

The former FEU Lady Tamaraw played two conferences for the now-defunct Cargo Movers.

Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos said he hopes that Fernandez will reach the best of her abilities with the professional team.

“As one of the more experienced teams dito sa PVL, sobrang swerte namin to get one of the youngest players in Jovelyn this year. Hopefully we can continue to develop her and help her reach yung full potential niya dito sa professional level,” said Delos Santos.

Fernandez brings her young career to one of the country’s oldest volleyball pro clubs as Cignal celebrated its first full decade last 2023.

"Sobrang happy to be a part of this Cignal team, especially with how they finished strong in the last two conferences sa PVL. Looking forward din ako na matuto kay coach Shaq and sa ates ko na galing din sa FEU," shared the UAAP Season 85 Best Opposite Spiker.

"I’m excited to learn new things and kung paano ko madadala sa next level yung laro ko through his help and with the whole coaching staff dito sa Cignal," she added.

In last year’s UAAP Season 85, Fernandez served as the Lady Tamaraws’ main cog, placing fourth in service aces and ranking seventh in spiking.

She joins former F2 Cargo Mover Dawn Macandili-Catindig in joining Cignal HD this 2024 PVL season.