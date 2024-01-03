Danny Kingad of the Philippines during his match against Xie Wei of China for the ONE Championship “Fire and Fury” event held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on January 31, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- For Lito Adiwang, 2024 is the year that Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters reclaim their status as some of the best in the world.

It starts with one of his own friends, No. 2 flyweight contender Danny "The King" Kingad who will face off against No. 4 Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28.

It's a rematch of their match five years ago, where Kingad won via decision. Adiwang has no doubt that his friend will be triumphant again.

"Danny repeats over Yuya Wakamatsu in the rematch. His passion is unrivaled," Adiwang predicted.

And this time, Adiwang believes that Kingad will win in dominant fashion.

"He has the confidence knowing that he's already beaten him before," said the "Thunder Kid." "I see him finishing Yuya."

Kingad has not fought since February 2023, when he dominated Eko Roni Saputra, stopping the Evolve MMA star's seven-fight winning streak in the process. He appeared set to cement his status as the next challenger to ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson when he was given a fight against Hu Yong.

Unfortunately for Kingad, he suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the match and sidelined him for the rest of 2023. He made some changes since then, training at Lions Nation MMA with his former stablemates from Team Lakay.

Adiwang believes that having a new team will favor Kingad.

"He's very hungry now to get back to the Circle, and I've seen how hard he's been working even without a fight," he said.

"He hasn't competed for nearly a year now, and he's certainly hungry to prove that he's still one of the best flyweights out there."