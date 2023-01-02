Tennis legend Navratilova faces cancer battle

Martina Navratilova of the Czech Republic and US presents the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup, the women's finals trophy, prior the match between Serena Williams of the US and Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on January 15, 2015. Barbara Walton, EPA-EFE/file

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says she is hoping for a "favorable outcome" after being diagnosed with breast and throat cancer.

The 66-year-old Czechoslovakia-born naturalized American told Tennis.com on Monday about the diagnosis but added they were both treatable.

It is not the first time the 18-times Grand Slam singles champion has been diagnosed with cancer -- in 2010 she had breast cancer but was assessed as being clear six months later.

"The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I'm hoping for a favourable outcome," she said.

"It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all I have got."

Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during November's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

A subsequent biopsy revealed stage one throat cancer.

During the tests, a lump was also discovered in her breast, which was later diagnosed as an unrelated cancer.

Navratilova will begin her treatment later this month in New York.

It has forced her to abandon plans to commentate on the Australian Open although she will appear from time to time remotely.