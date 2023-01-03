Jeremy Miado while he was beating Danial Williams. Handout photo



MANILA -- Jeremy Miado is not so hot about getting into a rematch with Lito Adiwang for now.

Miado, one of the Philippines' top strawweights, said he is now focused on climbing the ladder to get closer to a title shot.

"Sa ngayon po ayaw ko muna," said "The Jaguar."

Miado and Adiwang clashed in an all-Filipino bout in March 2022. The fight had a bizarre ending with Adiwang bailing out due to a knee injury.

Hence, local fans wanted to see the two warriors have another go.

But Miado is riding on a 4-fight win streak, which could lead him closer to a shot against newly crowned strawweight king Jarred Brooks.

"May goal po kasi ako, gusto kong mag-champion. Kasi nasa 4-winning streak na ko," he said.

He also cited that Adiwang himself needed to climb the strawweight ladder.

Just recently, he pulled out from his supposed return bout against Masnur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 14 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Miado added that he prefers fighting a foreign opponent instead of a fellow Pinoy.

"'Yung Pilipino sa Pilipino kasi ayaw ko, hangga't maari foreigner ang kalaban ko," he said.

For now, Miado focuses on improving his wrestling skills in case he gets to take on Brooks, who's a grappling expert.

"Ini-improve ko pa rin ang wrestling. Dedicated ako at laging naka-focus. Minsan sa training 'yun lang ang ginagawa ko, kasi sa striking konting review lang maibabalik ko agad," said Miado.