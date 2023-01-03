PBA: Converge acquires Barkley Ebona from Blackwater

Barkley Ebona (8) is headed to the Converge FiberXers. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers have acquired big man Barkley Ebona from the Blackwater Bossing.

The trade was approved by the PBA on Tuesday.

In exchange, Blackwater will receive guards RK Ilagan and Mike Digregorio, as well as forward Tyrus Hill. Converge also got Blackwater's first round pick in the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft in the transaction.

The trade reunites Ebona with his former mentor, Danny Ildefonso, a member of Converge's coaching staff. The two worked together in the Alaska Aces, which had drafted Ebona in 2019.

The 26-year-old big man out of Far Eastern University averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in 10 appearances for the Bossing in the Commissioner's Cup.

Ilagan was a solid contributor for Converge during their run to the conference playoffs, putting up 9.6 points and 3.1 assists per game. The veteran Digregorio, for his part, averaged 4.6 points per contest.

This will be Digregorio's second stint in Blackwater, having previously played for the franchise from 2017-19.

The little-used Hill played spot minutes across five games for the FiberXers.