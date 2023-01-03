Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, 19 December 2022. Tannen Maury, EPA-EFE.

MIAMI -- After losing eight of their opening 12 games of the regular season, few would have backed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to make the NFL playoffs.

But on Sunday, the historic franchise know a victory against the Detroit Lions will earn them a place in the post-season with the seventh seed in the NFC.

Six of the seven berths from the NFC have been booked, leaving the Packers with a simple scenario -- win and they are in as a wildcard.

A win against division rivals the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday capped a roll of four straight victories that has transformed a season that looked to be a write-off into one where anything is still possible.

The run has recalled their campaign in 2016, when the Packers were 4-6, but, after losing four straight contests, they won the last six and went on to win two playoff games to reach the NFC Championship game.

Rodgers, a Super Bowl winner with the Packers in 2010, said the turnaround has shown the power of belief.

"I do believe in the power of manifestation and I do believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind. When you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen," he told reporters after Sunday's game.

"I had faith, much like at 4-6 in 2016. Sometimes you've got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more. But I definitely had faith I was going to go down scrapping," added the quarterback.

The Packers began their campaign with a 23-7 loss to the Vikings in week one, but showed how far they have come on Sunday when they crushed the rival team 41-17.

- 'Must win' -

Boosted by improved defense, the Packers' surge has also been helped by some of their NFC competitors fading in the run-in.

The Washington Commanders were in a strong position at 7-5 after week 12, but after a tie with the New York Giants they have lost their last three games and are out of the running.

The Seattle Seahawks lost five out of six before their win against the New York Jets on Sunday and at 8-8, their playoff hopes are no longer in their hands.

With all but one NFC spot taken, Seattle's only route to the playoffs is if they beat the Los Angeles Rams and the Packers lose to the Lions.

Should Seattle lose, then the evening game at Lambeau Field becomes a de facto playoff game for both teams.

For Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who has won admirers for his upbeat approach in the fly-on-the-wall documentary series "Hard Knocks" and the no-nonsense way he has led the Lions, the Packers game is a "must win," regardless of whether his team stays in the race.

"Either we're playing to get in or we're playing to be spoiler, and that's it. So either way, we win," he said.

"I know we'll put up a hell of a fight, one way or another."

The top seed in the NFC, which brings with it home field advantage and the conference's lone first round bye, is also up for grabs in week 18.

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) are currently in the top seed position and would secure it with a win over the New York Giants.

If the Eagles slip up, then the San Francisco 49ers could grab the top seed with a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The only way the Dallas Cowboys could end with the top seed is if they beat Washington and both the Eagles and 49ers lose.

