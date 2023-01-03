KBL: Abando, Anyang drop Wonju for 4th straight win

Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC nabbed their fourth straight victory by dropping Wonju Promy, 86-70, in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Monday.

Despite playing hurt, Abando managed to score 4 points to go with 2 assists, 1 rebound and a block to continue their mastery over Wonju.

Byeon Junhyeong topscored Anyang with 20 markers, while Oh Sekeun added 16 points and 7 rebounds.

With the rout, KGC improved its record to 20-8 and remain on top in the standings.

Ethan Alvano had 15 points to go with 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

But these were not enough to save Promy to their 17th defeat in 28 games.



