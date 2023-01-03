Ferre: Young Azkals on 'right path'

Philippine Azkals head coach Josep Ferre Ybarz

Philippine Azkals head coach Josep Ferre Ybarz is grateful for the opportunity to be involved in the local football scene through coaching the squad in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

The Spanish national is to discuss with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) what the next steps would be in the ongoing transition of the men's national football team.

"By now, we will have to sit and talk. There is nothing decided yet. We have to rest a little bit. If there is a chance to stay here, I (will be) very happy," said Ferre shortly after the Azkals lost a close match to Indonesia on Monday, 1-2 in Stephan Schrock's final international match.

"They gave me this opportunity to help the team. If there is a chance to stay, I would like (to)."

Ferre was tapped to become the Azkals' mentor last December, as part of a two-fold approach to develop the next generation of senior players while also trying to be competitive in Southeast Asia.

Although the Philippines finished with a disappointing 1-0-3 record in the group stage, Ferre still thought the squad was able to hit its short-term goal of exposing its younger players and toughening them up for future tournaments.

"A lot of players are growing up. There are a lot of players who are getting their first experience for the national team," said Ferre.

"It has been a very nice experience for them. We gave them the opportunity to play in a taller level. When you play international games, it’s different. The level of the game is higher."

For the AFF championship, the Azkals had 13 players aged 24 and below, including three teenagers: Sandro Reyes, Harry Nunez, and Kamil Amirul.

Reyes, 19, made his first international start for the Azkals in their home game against Brunei, and scored in a 5-1 win. Sebastian Rasmussen, 20, became the team's top scorer alongside Kenshiro Daniels with three conversions each.

United City FC winger Pocholo Bugas, 21, was also commended by Ferre for his activity and covering ground versus Brunei.

The former Buriram United academy manager and Bangkok Glass assistant sees the youngsters headed in the right direction, now that Schrock has hung up his boots and passed the torch into the hands of his younger teammates.

"I am very happy to be part of their development. Every time you play a game like this, it gives you difficult situations. (These games) are important to put them in difficult scenarios," he said.

"I just have to encourage them to keep going, whether they play more or less, they are on the right path. It is not easy to reach this level."

Such sentiments from Ferre are a testament to the critical progress made by the current iteration of Azkals as they brace for a busy 2023 calendar which includes the SEA Games in Cambodia and the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2024 qualifications.

Should the coach still be part of the contingent by that time, he is willing to give it all for the continuous development of the next line of Philippine men's football stars.

"From my side, I try to give them tools, resources, how to get solutions into situations for the game, and what I can say is they are willing to listen, willing to improve. I am very happy with their attitude, commitment, and effort to be better every day. I am very happy to work with them," said Ferre.

