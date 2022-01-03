San-En loses to Kawasaki despite Thirdy's double-double

Thirdy Ravena put up a double-double in a loss to Kawasaki. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

A double-double from Thirdy Ravena wasn't enough to power the San-En NeoPhoenix past the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Kawasaki, one of the top teams in the East, dominated the fourth quarter en route to a 78-68 triumph against the visiting NeoPhoenix at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena on Monday afternoon.

Ravena was solid in the loss, putting up 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting while also grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out two assists in 34 minutes of action. Robert Carter added 20 points and 11 boards.

But the NeoPhoenix ran out of gas in the fourth quarter after a blistering third frame that saw them overhaul a 10-point halftime deficit to get within three points, 51-48. Ravena and Carter combined to score 21 of San-En's 29 points in the third period.

The NeoPhoenix were limited to just 17 points in the fourth quarter, however, as Pablo Aguilar spearheaded Kawasaki's breakaway late in the game.

Aguilar's hook shot with 3:31 left sparked a 9-2 run that turned a slim 63-62 Kawasaki lead into a more comfortable 72-64 advantage with just 1:24 left to play in the game.

San-En faded away from there.

Aguilar finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Yuma Fujii had 20 points. Naturalized Japanese center Nick Fazekas had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Kawasaki, which improved to 20-6 in the East to stay within striking distance of defending champion Chiba.

The NeoPhoenix have now lost three straight games heading into their weekend series against Levanga Hokkaido (11-14) next week. They have a 4-22 record in the West.