Kiefer Ravena fouled out for the second straight game. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena struggled to hold onto the ball as the Shiga Lakestars were overwhelmed by the Akita Northern Happinets, 92-67, on Monday afternoon at the Ukaru-chan Arena.

It was the third straight defeat for the Lakestars, who have now dropped to 9-17 in the 2021-22 season of the B.League. They lost their last game of 2021 against Hiroshima, 92-67, and bowed to Akita on Sunday, 94-77.

Ravena made just four of 11 shots for nine points, and was responsible for five of Shiga's 14 turnovers in the game. He also had three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes, and fouled out with 4:40 left after committing an offensive foul.

Unlike Sunday's game where Shiga led 8-0 early and were competitive until the second quarter, the Northern Happinets took control almost immediately.

After a Shotaro Hayashi triple gave Shiga a 5-4 lead, the visitors unleashed an 18-2 run that pushed them ahead, 22-7, with four minutes to go in the opening quarter. Akita led 28-14 after the first frame, and eventually led by as much as 27 points late in the fourth period.

Jordan Glynn powered Akita with 23 points, while Alex Davis had 14 points and 16 rebounds off the bench. The Northern Happinets limited the Lakestars to just 36% shooting from the field.

Novar Gadson led Shiga with 16 points.

The Lakestars will travel to the Seahorses Mikawa next weekend, seeking to end a three-game slump.

Meanwhile, also losing a third straight contest were Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots, who succumbed, 87-74, to Alvark Tokyo.

Gomez de Liano played over eight minutes, scoring three points along with a rebound and an assist. Chehales Tapscott led the Robots with 21 points off the bench.

Ibaraki now has a 5-21 win-loss record, 10th in the East and just ahead of Niigata Albirex BB.