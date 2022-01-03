Niigata squanders double-digit lead, lose to Shibuya

Kobe Paras and Niigata Albirex BB fell short against Shibjuya. (c) B.LEAGUE



The Niigata Albirex BB missed a golden opportunity to snap a long losing streak, as they wasted a double-digit advantage in an 84-73 defeat to the Sunrockers Shibuya on Monday at the City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

Niigata led by as much as 12 points in the second quarter, but couldn't sustain their fine form as Shibuya took control of the game in the second half.

Niigata thus absorbed a 23rd consecutive defeat to fall to 2-24 in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Filipino import Kobe Paras started for Niigata, scoring six points on 2-of-6 shooting with a rebound and a steal in 20 minutes.

The hosts were up by 12 points, 27-15, with over seven minutes left in the second period off a Jeff Ayres three-pointer. But Shibuya steadily cut into the lead, and Niigata entered the break up by just five points, 42-37.

The Sunrockers seized the momentum in the third frame, where they outscored Niigata, 25-16. American import James Michael McAdoo came alive for Shibuya, scoring seven straight points in one stretch to turn a one-point deficit into a 52-46 lead for his team.

Niigata were still able to get back in the game, but a three-pointer by Shuto Tawatari with 43 seconds left in the third quarter shifted the lead back to Shibuya for good, 60-58. It was all Sunrockers in the fourth quarter, as the visitors led by as much as 18 points, 84-66.

McAdoo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Josh Harrellson had 15 points and eight boards for Shibuya.

Rosco Allen led Niigata with 26 points. They return to action against Osaka Evessa next weekend.